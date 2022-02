Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – February 24, 2022

Crisis in Ukraine raises concerns for U.S. economy

A fire is affecting a town in White County

EPD: Juvenile charged in connection to Harrison fight

Police investigate threats made toward a high school

A convicted child molester will be put away for decades

Family deals with effects of unfinished renovations …

Ukrainian families reaching out in the darkness after …

Family of Rachel Pennington mourns her passing

Two men sentenced for robbing spree

Multi-car crash shuts down Western Kentucky Parkway