ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Charlotte’s Furniture (07/22/2021)

A widespread internet outage took down several websites including Amazon, UPS, and Southwest Airlines on Thursday.

The cause of the outage remains unknown, however, Akamai global content delivery network confirmed a widespread issue to its Edge DNS service. In a statement, Akamai said at 12:09 p.m. ET they are "aware of an emerging issue with the Edge DNS service."

According to DownDetector, the outage is impacting PlayStation, Fidelity, FedEx, UPS, AirBNB, Home Depot, Disney, and more.