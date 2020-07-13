Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus Watch
COVID-19 numbers in the Tri-State
Together Tri-State
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Washington Newsroom
Only on Tristatehomepage.com
Your Local Election HQ
Newsfeed Now
Destination Indiana
Destination Illinois
Top Stories
Man who was struck by lightning on roof of Berry Global has died
Top Stories
Turnoi’s has closed the dining room at all locations due to COVID-19
EWSU will not shut off utilities until August 15
26 new COVID-19 cases reported at long-term care facility in Ohio County
Driver pronounced dead after car found in a pond
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
Big Tournament
Japan 2020
Masters Report
Big Time Basketball
Chase for the Championship
Top Stories
SEC Continuing to Mull Options as Conference-Only Schedule May be End Result
Top Stories
Reports: Redskins could announce a name change in the next 24 hours
Top Stories
Indiana basketball star dies
KHSAA plans to play fall sports
Austin Cindric wins NASCAR Xfinity race at Kentucky Speedway
Big Ten to play conference-only football schedule
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Destination Weather
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
About Us
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Stay Connected
Work For Us
Honors and Recognitions
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Community Calendar
Indiana Lottery
Hooked on Science
Pledge of Allegiance
Tristate Career & Trade Fair
ABC 25 Changing Frequencies
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
A Healthy You
Medical Minute
Tips for the TriState
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
Garden Guy Charlie Stocker
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Charlie Stocker pt.2 (07/13/20)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Charlie Stocker pt.1 (07/13/20)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Chef Adam (07/13/20)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Southwest Indiana Chamber (07/13/20)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Children’s Museum of Evansville (07/13/20)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (07/13/20)
Video
Contests
Tristate Deals
Tristate Professionals
Job Board
Search
Search
Search
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Chef Adam (07/13/20)
Lifestyles
Posted:
Jul 13, 2020 / 11:34 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 13, 2020 / 11:34 AM CDT
Trending Stories
Stimulus check round 2: Jobs report on Thursday could be key
Video
Weather
Driver pronounced dead after car found in a pond
1st federal execution in 17 years scheduled for Monday in Terre Haute
Police identify teen killed after Friday night Owensboro crash
Video