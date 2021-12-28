ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Chef Adam Edwards (12/28/2021)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry has received a $2,000 donation from Trinity United Methodist Church for its "Meat" the Need initiative.

“Trinity United Methodist’s contribution will allow us to continue and expand on our mission of hunger relief by providing over 6,500 more meals through local hunger relief agencies. We are so grateful for the continued support of our efforts in responding to the needs of those in the community facing hunger.” said Debra Treesh, Executive Director of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry.