Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Crime
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Coronavirus Watch
Tri-State COVID-19 Numbers
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Links from Eyewitness News
BestReviews
Washington Newsroom
Your Local Election HQ
Remarkable Women
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Trinity United Methodist donates $2,000 to Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry
Top Stories
Owensboro Police searching for armed robbery suspect
The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to town
Video
At-home COVID testing shortage creating problems across country, Tri-State
Video
Car crashes into building in Henderson, officials confirm
Sports
Local Sports
Home Team Friday
100 Years of Football
HTF MVP
HTF Play of the Night
HTF Off the Gridiron
HTF Countdown
Indy Blitz
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
China 2022
Top Stories
Indianapolis Colts player put on COVID-19 list
Top Stories
Deal craters for USADA to oversee horse racing anti-doping
Video
College Football Playoff announces COVID-19 postseason policies
University of Evansville game against SMU cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols
Video
No. 21 Kentucky-Louisville men’s game postponed by COVID
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
3 Degree Guarantee
Submit your school closing
Register your business, school for our weather closing alerts
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Tristate On The Go Mobile Apps
Contact Us
Work For Us
Email Signup
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Military Greetings
Healthy Aging Tips
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Community Calendar
Hoosier Lottery
Pledge of Allegiance
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Joe’s Kitchen
A Healthy You
BestReviews
Horoscopes
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Chef Adam Edwards (12/28/2021)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Black Lemonade (12/28/2021)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Mayor Lloyd Winnecke (12/28/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (12/28/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Tony Maslan (12/27/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Card Tricks with Lewis Chaney (12/27/2021)
Video
Contests
Remarkable Women
Land of Lights Contest
Harlem Globetrotters Contest
3 Degree Guarantee
ProFootball Contest
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Tristate Deals
Previous Contest Winners
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Tristate Job Fair
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Chef Adam Edwards (12/28/2021)
Lifestyles
Posted:
Dec 28, 2021 / 11:56 AM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 28, 2021 / 11:56 AM CST
Trending Stories
Hospitals considering denying monoclonal antibody treatments to vaccinated patients
Medical helicopter needed after serious crash in Henderson
Video
Pricey Passports: Why are they so expensive?
Video
Indiana DNR to campers: Beware of third-party scam
Young passenger falls to death on cruise ship