ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – cMoe Kid CEO for a day (07/19/2021)

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Deaconess Health says the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus is now the dominant variant circulating in the community. They received this confirmation from the Indiana Department of Health.

The Tri-State is reporting new cases of COVID-19 at rates we haven't seen since April. Gibson County is just one of two counties in Indiana to be in the orange zone. There is also an outbreak at a long-term care facility in Gibson County. And three of our western Kentucky counties are in the red zone for COVID cases.