ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – cMoe’s 15th Birthday Party (09/20/2021)

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) -- Law enforcement agencies swarmed the home of Brian Laundrie's family on Monday as the fiancé of Gabby Petito, who was identified by police as a person of interest in her disappearance, remains missing.

WFLA's Christine McLarty was outside the Laundrie family home in North Port Monday morning and reported seeing about 15 FBI and North Port police units swarm and tape off the home around 10 a.m. ET.