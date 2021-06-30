Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Destination Indiana
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Coronavirus Watch
Tri-State COVID-19 Numbers
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Links from Eyewitness News
Friday after 5
Washington Newsroom
Newsfeed Now
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Evansville youth pastor fired after being charged with sexual assault
Top Stories
VCSO does not recommend charges over misconduct allegations in Darmstadt
WOW! agrees to sell service area to Astound Broadband
Dogs rescued from burning Evansville home
Police: Bomb threat called in to Eastland Mall
Sports
Local Sports
Indy 500
Big 10 Sports
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Bear Blitz
Indy Blitz
Top Stories
Henderson Flash making a move in the Ohio Valley League standings
Video
Top Stories
Lucas Oil Stadium to be at 100% capacity for Colts games
Vanderbilt athletic director condemns ‘racist slurs’ used at College World Series
Video
Climbing to make its Olympic debut at Tokyo Games
Report: Stages of Olympic relay to be pulled off Tokyo roads
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
Send us your weather pics and video
Ron’s FuNkY FrUiT
Submit your school closing
Register your business, school for our weather closing alerts
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Tristate On The Go Mobile Apps
Sharing media with Eyewitness News WEHT/WTVW
Contact Us
Work For Us
Email Signup
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Virtual Home and Garden Show
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Hoosier Lottery
Community Calendar
Remarkable Woman
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Horoscopes
A Healthy You
Garden Guy Charlie Stocker
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Ron makes pasta salad 06/30/2021
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Culler Beauty 06/30/2021
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Inmates to Entrepreneurs 06/30/2021
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – 4th of July Fashions 06/30/2021
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Habitat for Humanity 06/30/2021
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish 06/30/2021
Video
Contests
Guns and Hoses 2021
Summer Smash
Honest Abe Contest
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
Previous Contest Winners
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Tristate Deals
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Tristate Job Fair
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Culler Beauty 06/30/2021
Lifestyles
Posted:
Jun 30, 2021 / 12:13 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 30, 2021 / 12:13 PM CDT
Trending Stories
1998 Moto Mart shooter arrested again
Video
Evansville youth pastor fired after being charged with sexual assault
Police: Bomb threat called in to Eastland Mall
VCSO does not recommend charges over misconduct allegations in Darmstadt
Plant-based Evansville eatery offering free school lunches this summer