ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Culler Beauty (07/23/2021)

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Friday After 5 is happy to announce that the last concert of their 25th Anniversary season will feature Grammy Award winning Boy Band artists, A.J. McClean of the Backstreet Boys, Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees, Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC, and their friend Chris Blue, season 12 winner of The Voice.

‘All The Cool Kids’ will “ATCK” the Ruoff Party Stage in Owensboro on September 3 to say Bye-Bye-Bye to the 25th Anniversary season.