ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Culler Beauty (09/27/2021)

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) An attorney representing a USI student in a lawsuit over a Title IX investigation says the university requested an extension of a temporary restraining order. Both parties agreed and now a hearing is scheduled for October 25.

The student filed a lawsuit on Friday accusing the university of violating its own Title IX policies and procedures. A Vanderburgh Co. Judge issued the temporary restraining order Friday preventing USI from suspending or imposing other sanctions or restrictions on the student.