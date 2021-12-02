ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Culler Beauty (12/02/2021)

Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Crime
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Coronavirus Watch
Tri-State COVID-19 Numbers
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Links from Eyewitness News
BestReviews
Washington Newsroom
Your Local Election HQ
Remarkable Women
Top Stories
Former soccer coach again accused of inappropriate contact with children
Top Stories
Santa Claus ranks among most festive holiday towns in U.S.
Candlelight vigil held in honor of World AIDS Day
Video
Evansville Police donate to family battling childhood cancer
EVSC joins e-cigarette lawsuit
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Home Team Friday
100 Years of Football
HTF MVP
HTF Play of the Night
HTF Off the Gridiron
HTF Countdown
Indy Blitz
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
China 2022
Top Stories
Jonathan Taylor’s huge November earns him AFC Offensive Player of the Month honors
Top Stories
Big Game Bound: Playoff hopes remain alive for multiple teams as NFL enters Week 13
Video
MLB owners lock out players, 1st work stoppage since 1995
Aces lose MVC opener to Southern Illinois
1983 AL Cy Young Award winner LaMarr Hoyt dies at 66
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
3 Degree Guarantee
Submit your school closing
Register your business, school for our weather closing alerts
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Tristate On The Go Mobile Apps
Contact Us
Work For Us
Email Signup
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Military Greetings
Healthy Aging Tips
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Community Calendar
Hoosier Lottery
Pledge of Allegiance
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Joe’s Kitchen
A Healthy You
BestReviews
Horoscopes
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Farmer & Frenchman (12/02/2021)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Boys & Girls Club (12/02/2021)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Culler Beauty (12/02/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Eastland Mall: Simply Home Store (12/02/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (12/02/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Emily Fife (12/01/2021)
Video
Contests
Light Up a Few More Faces
Remarkable Women
Home for the Holidays Contest
Land of Lights Contest
25 days of Giveaways!
ProFootball Contest
3 Degree Guarantee
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Tristate Deals
Previous Contest Winners
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Tristate Job Fair
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Culler Beauty (12/02/2021)
Lifestyles
Posted:
Dec 2, 2021 / 11:25 AM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 2, 2021 / 11:25 AM CST
Trending Stories
Former soccer coach again accused of inappropriate contact with children
CAUGHT IN THE ACT: Porch pirate strikes Evansville
Gallery
What’s the status of the COVID vaccine mandate?
DEA, local law enforcement arrest more than a dozen people
Video
Name of victim in deadly semi vs bicycle in Owensboro released
Video