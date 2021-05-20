ABC 25 Local Lifestyles-Culler Beauty

Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Crime
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Links from Eyewitness News
UE Lawsuit
Washington Newsroom
Newsfeed Now
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Owensboro man arrested after allegedly assaulting officers
Top Stories
One person dead after crash in Ohio County
Pop-up flea market planned to help vendors impacted by fire
Loogootee man wins big in Hoosier Lottery
Henderson sidewalk back open after fence comes down
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Indy 500
Big 10 Sports
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Japan 2021
Bear Blitz
Indy Blitz
Video Game News
Top Stories
Coaches, IHSAA commissioner divided on adopting high school shot clock
Video
Top Stories
Rivera and Hughes will return for extra season with USI
Video
NCAA’s D1 Council hopes athlete pay rules hashed out in June
Busch Stadium to open at full capacity in June, changes now in place for Cardinals games
Video
Colts wrap up signing draft class with Granson, Ehlinger deals
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
Send us your weather pics and video
Ron’s FuNkY FrUiT
Submit your school closing
Register your business, school for our weather closing alerts
COVID
Coronavirus: Then and Now
COVID Indiana stories
COVID Kentucky stories
COVID Illinois stories
COVID-19 by the numbers in the Tri-State
Indiana numbers
Kentucky numbers
Illinois numbers
Top Stories
University of Illinois develops new COVID-19 test
Video
Top Stories
IDPH announces 1,633 new cases of COVID-19, 28 additional deaths
After record ‘deaths of despair’ in 2019, early pandemic data is grim
Hopkins County Schools begin vaccinating eligible students
Video
What does new mask guidance mean for unvaccinated kids and their parents?
Video
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Tristate On The Go Mobile Apps
Sharing media with Eyewitness News WEHT/WTVW
Contact Us
Work For Us
Email Signup
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Every Day Heroes
Senior Send-Off!
Virtual Home and Garden Show
Pledge Of Allegiance
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Hoosier Lottery
Community Calendar
ABC 25 Changing Frequencies
Remarkable Woman
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Horoscopes
A Healthy You
Garden Guy Charlie Stocker
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles-Culler Beauty
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles- Lincoln Amphitheatre
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles- Bethel Manor
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles- Practical Navigator Book
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles- EVPL Summer Reading
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles-Plexaderm
Video
Contests
Holiday World Contest
French lick
Arab Fight the Bite
Honest Abe Contest
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
Tristate Deals
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Previous Contest Winners
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles-Culler Beauty
Lifestyles
Posted:
May 20, 2021 / 05:51 AM CDT
/
Updated:
May 20, 2021 / 05:51 AM CDT
Trending Stories
Holiday World Contest
KSP: 3 found dead in Ohio County
Video
One person dead after crash in Ohio County
Anthony Wolfe Jr. found guilty of murdering Valarie Ruark
Video
New solar farm in Spencer County now up and running
Video