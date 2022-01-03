ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (01/03/2022)

JASPER, Ind (WEHT) - German American Bancorp, Inc. announced today that it has completed its merger with Citizens Union Bancorp of Shelbyville, Inc., the parent company of Citizens Union Bank of Shelbyville, Inc. of Shelbyville, Kentucky, effective at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST) on January 1, 2022.

Immediately following completion of the holding company transaction, Citizens Union Bank merged with and into German American’s banking subsidiary, German American Bank.