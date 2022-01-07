ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (01/07/2022)

INDIANA (WEHT) - Attorney General Todd Rokita pledged to continue to fight against what he called government overreach as the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to hear oral arguments on two of President Joe Biden's COVID-19.

"In a free republic, the protection of individual liberty must be a priority," said Attorney General Rokita. "The federal government's overreach through vaccine mandates threatens our country's foundation. Truly, Hoosiers' liberty hangs in the balance as the Supreme Court deliberates over these important constitutional issues."