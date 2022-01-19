ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (01/19/2022)

Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
41°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Road to Recovery
Crime
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Coronavirus Watch
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Links from Eyewitness News
BestReviews
Your Local Election HQ
Remarkable Women
Black History Month
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
EVPL starts up “Hearts for Heroes” to honor frontline pandemic workers
Top Stories
White Flag night at Owensboro, some changes have been made
Friday After 5 changing locations for Picture This season
Vincennes University launches new collaborative robotics lab
Video
Amish help build new food pantry warehouse in Dawson Springs
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Home Team Friday
100 Years of Football
HTF MVP
HTF Play of the Night
HTF Off the Gridiron
HTF Countdown
Indy Blitz
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
China 2022
Top Stories
Aces struggle again in home loss to Loyola
Top Stories
Castle picks up home win against Henderson Co.
Video
USI falls at home to McKendree
Video
Ali Center marks boxing legend’s birthday with events
Kentucky 2A State Tourney wraps up in Owensboro
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
3 Degree Guarantee
Submit your school closing
Register your business, school for our weather closing alerts
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Tristate On The Go Mobile Apps
Contact Us
Work For Us
Email Signup
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Military Greetings
Healthy Aging Tips
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Community Calendar
Hoosier Lottery
Pledge of Allegiance
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Joe’s Kitchen
A Healthy You
BestReviews
Horoscopes
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Big Brothers Big Sisters (01/19/2022)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Lewis Chaney (01/19/2022)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Action Pest Control: Stink Bugs (01/19/2022)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Gary Price (01/19/2022)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (01/19/2022)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Paula Leggett Chase (01/18/2022)
Video
Contests
Harlem Globetrotters Contest
ProFootball Contest
3 Degree Guarantee
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Tristate Half off Deals
Previous Contest Winners
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Tristate Job Fair
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (01/19/2022)
Lifestyles
Posted:
Jan 19, 2022 / 11:21 AM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 19, 2022 / 11:21 AM CST
Trending Stories
White Flag night at Owensboro, some changes have been made
Fire breaks out at a senior living community in Indiana
Video
Attorney General Rokita supports a high school’s decision to not renew a guidance counselor’s contract
Two suspects are still on the run after two officers were shot, one officer died
Mild for a January morning but ending very cold & snowy
Video