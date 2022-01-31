ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (01/31/2022)

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) - Despite rumors, officials with the Ford Center say that Kid Rock is still going to be performing in Evansville.

The rumor was that Kid Rock made a comment that he wasn't going to perform at any venues that required masks or vaccination cards, but the Ford Center has neither as a requirement. It was possible that people who bought their tickets from a third party vendor heard that the Ford Center's Kid Rock concert might be cancelled, but the Ford Center has confirmed that this is not the case.