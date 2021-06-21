ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish 06/21/2021

Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Founders Day
Destination Indiana
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Coronavirus Watch
Tri-State COVID-19 Numbers
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Links from Eyewitness News
Friday after 5
Washington Newsroom
Newsfeed Now
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
EVPL Summer Book Sale returning this year
Top Stories
Semi crash closes part of northbound 41A in Webster County
DEVELOPING: Toddler dies in Madisonville fire
Hadi Shrine drawing for winner of half pot
TRAFFIC ALERT: INDOT crews respond to water main break on Morgan Ave.
Sports
Local Sports
Indy 500
Big 10 Sports
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Japan 2021
Bear Blitz
Indy Blitz
Video Game News
Top Stories
Tokyo Olympics allowing only 50% capacity — 10K local fans — in venues
Top Stories
At 35, Felix makes a comeback and lands her 5th Olympics
Reitz grad Mikaela Jenkins makes Team USA Paralympic team
Daviess County falls to Butler in state championship
Video
Daviess County moves on to KHSAA State Championship with semifinal win
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
Send us your weather pics and video
Ron’s FuNkY FrUiT
Submit your school closing
Register your business, school for our weather closing alerts
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Tristate On The Go Mobile Apps
Sharing media with Eyewitness News WEHT/WTVW
Contact Us
Work For Us
Email Signup
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Virtual Home and Garden Show
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Hoosier Lottery
Community Calendar
Remarkable Woman
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Horoscopes
A Healthy You
Garden Guy Charlie Stocker
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Another Good Word with Dr. Jonathan Carroll
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Ellis Park 06/21/2021
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – cMoe 5th Street Boardwalk
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Food for Life Chef Susannah Dickman makes a delicious zucchini dip
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish 06/21/2021
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – National Boys & Girls Club Week
Contests
Summer Smash
Holiday World Contest
Honest Abe Contest
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
Previous Contest Winners
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Tristate Deals
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Tristate Job Fair
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish 06/21/2021
Lifestyles
Posted:
Jun 21, 2021 / 12:15 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 21, 2021 / 12:15 PM CDT
Trending Stories
Ron’s Forecast for Monday, June 21
Video
Florida woman discovers nearly $1 billion in her bank account
Video
Hadi Shrine drawing for winner of half pot
Three juveniles and man charged in local poaching case
Video
Semi crash closes part of northbound 41A in Webster County