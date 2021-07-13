ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (07/13/2021)

Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Destination Indiana
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Coronavirus Watch
Tri-State COVID-19 Numbers
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Links from Eyewitness News
Friday after 5
Washington Newsroom
Newsfeed Now
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Muhlenberg man sentenced to 20 years for role in double fatal accident
Top Stories
Two businesses hit by car in Evansville
Video
EVSC: No decision on mask requirement
Video
Hit & run victim’s family speaks out
Video
Road closure scheduled for U.S. 231 in Huntingburg
Sports
Local Sports
Japan 2020
Mile High Matchup
Bear Blitz
Indy Blitz
Top Stories
Team USA swimmer explains his decision to not get vaccinated ahead of Tokyo Olympics
Video
Top Stories
One year after the Washington Football Team’s change, Native American team names are still evolving
Top Stories
MLB fan at Home Run Derby falls over railing, nearly lands on head while trying to snag ball
Lazor carrying memory of late father to Tokyo Olympics
Video
USSSA Pride prepare for two exhibition games in Evansville
Video
Boo Weekley headlines Korn Ferry Tour Championship Media Day
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
Send us your weather pics and video
Ron’s FuNkY FrUiT
Submit your school closing
Register your business, school for our weather closing alerts
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Tristate On The Go Mobile Apps
Sharing media with Eyewitness News WEHT/WTVW
Contact Us
Work For Us
Email Signup
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Virtual Home and Garden Show
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Hoosier Lottery
Community Calendar
Remarkable Woman
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Horoscopes
A Healthy You
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Brandon McCarty (07/13/2021)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Moneywise with Amanda Hardy: Buying vs Leasing a Car (07/13/2021)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – North Park Shopping Center: Fifth Third Bank (07/13/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Coach Carla Webb (07/13/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (07/13/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Sandy Lee Watkins Songwriters’ Festival (07/12/2021)
Video
Contests
Holiday World Contest
Guns and Hoses 2021
Honest Abe Contest
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
Previous Contest Winners
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Tristate Deals
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Tristate Job Fair
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (07/13/2021)
Lifestyles
Posted:
Jul 13, 2021 / 12:05 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 13, 2021 / 12:05 PM CDT
Trending Stories
Kansas mother hopes for answers after 3-year-old son dies after dental procedure, dentistry releases statement
Video
‘It has to stop’: 10 people shot in 8 hours across Indianapolis; 3 now dead
Video
American Airlines passenger was taped to her seat after she bit flight attendant, carrier confirms
Two businesses hit by car in Evansville
Video
Be careful drinking ice cold water on a hot day