Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus Watch
COVID-19 numbers in the Tri-State
Together Tri-State
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Washington Newsroom
Only on Tristatehomepage.com
Your Local Election HQ
Newsfeed Now
Destination Indiana
Destination Illinois
Top Stories
Diocese of Evansville will have in-person classes this fall
Top Stories
Lane restrictions scheduled for the Lloyd & St. Joseph Ave.
YMCA 5K/10K will be virtual this year
Hanson woman arrested after allegedly shooting ex-husband
Dollar Tree, Family Dollar will no longer require face masks at all stores
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Home Team Friday
Home Team Friday Preview Show
NFL Draft
Big Tournament
Japan 2020
Big Time Basketball
Top Stories
Boonville’s Mockobee commits to Navy football
Video
Top Stories
Bea Gorton, Indiana’s 1st women’s hoops coach, dies at 73
Top Stories
Union Co. names Quaid Girten boy’s basketball head coach
MAC postpones start of fall sports
Second softball tournament kicks off at Deaconess Sports Park
Video
Fairfield Community High School athlete tests positive for COVID-19
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Destination Weather
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
About Us
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Stay Connected
Work For Us
Honors and Recognitions
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Community Calendar
Indiana Lottery
Hooked on Science
Pledge of Allegiance
Tristate Career & Trade Fair
ABC 25 Changing Frequencies
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
A Healthy You
Medical Minute
Tips for the TriState
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
Garden Guy Charlie Stocker
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Plexaderm (07/21/20)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Jim Hunter (07/21/20)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Convoy of Hope (07/21/20)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (07/21/20)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Charlie Stocker pt.2 (07/20/20)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Charlie Stocker pt.1 (07/20/20)
Video
Contests
Tristate Deals
Tristate Professionals
Job Board
Search
Search
Search
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (07/21/20)
Lifestyles
Posted:
Jul 21, 2020 / 11:18 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 21, 2020 / 11:18 AM CDT
Trending Stories
Second stimulus check: McConnell says GOP relief bill includes second round of ‘direct payments’
Video
Weather
Family upset over EVSC policy hires law firm
Video
Evansville Police investigating two overnight shootings
Video
Interactive Radar