ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (07/27/2021)

Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
94°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Destination Indiana
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Coronavirus Watch
Tri-State COVID-19 Numbers
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Links from Eyewitness News
Friday after 5
Washington Newsroom
Newsfeed Now
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Public hearing to discuss Evansville water rate hike rescheduled
Top Stories
Blood donors to be entered to win Bonnaroo tickets, incentive aimed to end blood shortage
Daviess County school districts encourage families to get vaccinated as COVID cases rise
LIVE at 12:30 p.m.: Daviess Co. officials discuss rising COVID cases in the region
Live
Evansville couple arrested after baby found with third degree burns and a fractured arm
Sports
Local Sports
Japan 2020
Mile High Matchup
Bear Blitz
Indy Blitz
Top Stories
UT, OU formally ask for SEC invitation starting in 2025
Top Stories
Lilly King places third in women’s 100-meter breaststroke finals
Top Stories
Texas, Oklahoma inform Big 12 of plans to exit, opening door for negotiations with SEC
Team USA and Jackie Young stay perfect in pool play
Lilly King finishes second in 100m semis, advances to finals tomorrow
Young, USA improves to 4-0 in 3×3 basketball
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
Send us your weather pics and video
Ron’s FuNkY FrUiT
Submit your school closing
Register your business, school for our weather closing alerts
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Tristate On The Go Mobile Apps
Sharing media with Eyewitness News WEHT/WTVW
Contact Us
Work For Us
Email Signup
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Virtual Home and Garden Show
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Hoosier Lottery
Community Calendar
Remarkable Woman
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Horoscopes
A Healthy You
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Power Swabs (07/27/2021)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Bluegrass in the Park (07/27/2021)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Artistry Unhoused: Enlightenment from the Streets (07/27/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Dueling Pianos Fundraiser (07/27/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Mayor Winnecke: Deaconess Aquatic Center (07/27/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (07/27/2021)
Video
Contests
Pawfect Summer Selfie
Guns and Hoses 2021
Honest Abe Contest
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
Previous Contest Winners
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Tristate Deals
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Tristate Job Fair
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (07/27/2021)
Lifestyles
Posted:
Jul 27, 2021 / 11:11 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 27, 2021 / 11:11 AM CDT
Trending Stories
Evansville couple arrested after baby found with third degree burns and a fractured arm
Princeton couple arrested on child neglect charges
Indiana attorney general files papers with Indiana Supreme Court following governor’s lawsuit
New study finds drivers should not rely on their vehicle’s “miles to empty” display
Evansville Police attempt to serve warrant after report of child abuse