Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus Watch
COVID-19 by the numbers in the Tri-State
Together Tri-State
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Washington Newsroom
Only on Tristatehomepage.com
Your Local Election HQ
Newsfeed Now
Destination Indiana
Destination Illinois
Top Stories
KHSAA delays start of Kentucky high school football season
Top Stories
Back To School Plans: Hopkins County Schools
Video
Business owner reacts to new KY bar and restaurant restrictions
Video
Teacher Locker opens
Video
Fallen utility poles close down part of US 60 in Henderson County
Sports
Local Sports
Home Team Friday
Home Team Friday Preview Show
NFL Draft
Big Tournament
Japan 2020
Big Time Basketball
Top Stories
KHSAA delays start of Kentucky high school football season
Top Stories
Dodgers selling cutouts of fans’ cats and dogs to fill stadium
Top Stories
National Football Foundation benefit auction coming up August 1
Video
2 MLB games postponed as Marlins deal with virus outbreak
GLVC postpones many fall sports to spring semester
Video
Two baseball games postponed as Miami Marlins deal with virus outbreak
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Destination Weather
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
About Us
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Stay Connected
Work For Us
Honors and Recognitions
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Community Calendar
Indiana Lottery
Hooked on Science
Pledge of Allegiance
Tristate Career & Trade Fair
ABC 25 Changing Frequencies
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
A Healthy You
Medical Minute
Tips for the TriState
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
Garden Guy Charlie Stocker
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (07/28/20)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Healthy Salad Dressing Alternative (07/27/20)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Farmer & Frenchman (07/27/20)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Community Changemaker Challenge (07/27/20)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (07/27/20)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Chef Adam (07/23/20)
Video
Contests
Tristate Deals
Tristate Professionals
Job Board
Search
Search
Search
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (07/28/20)
Lifestyles
Posted:
Jul 28, 2020 / 11:39 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 28, 2020 / 11:39 AM CDT
Trending Stories
Weather
Back to school: where each Tri-State school system stands on reopening
Video
Second stimulus checks: Why it could be awhile before you get that $1,200 payment
21 arrested in “Operation Roundup”
Gallery
Authorities identify Evansville infant found unresponsive over the weekend