ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (08/03/2021)

McLean CO, Ky (WEHT)-- August 25 will be the first day of school for McLean County Public Schools. Students were supposed to go back to school next Wednesday, but Superintendent Tommy Burrough says due to unforeseen construction issues at Calhoun Elementary School, that won't be possible.

Over the summer, construction crews have been replacing the HVAC air system in Calhoun Elementary School. Burrough says due to the humidity these past couple of weeks, the glue under the tile in the some hallways and rooms have leaked through the cracks.