ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (08/09/2021)

Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Destination Indiana
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Coronavirus Watch
Tri-State COVID-19 Numbers
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Links from Eyewitness News
Friday after 5
Washington Newsroom
Newsfeed Now
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Total pavement replacement scheduled for SR 64 in Francisco
Top Stories
Owensboro man arrested in child abuse case
McLean Co. man charged with 200 child sexual exploitation offenses
COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund gives $350,000 to nonprofits
Coroner: Hit and run victim identified
Sports
Local Sports
Japan 2020
Mile High Matchup
Bear Blitz
Indy Blitz
Top Stories
Dodgers’ ball girl tackles fan running on field during game
Top Stories
Mills claims solo lead after second round of Men’s City Tournament
Video
Top Stories
Mills, Shockley share co-lead in Men’s City Tournament
Video
Experienced Titans hungry to end sectional drought
Video
New coach but same expectations at Central
Video
Memorial begins new season with lots of experience
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
Send us your weather pics and video
Ron’s FuNkY FrUiT
3 Degree Guarantee
Submit your school closing
Register your business, school for our weather closing alerts
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Tristate On The Go Mobile Apps
Sharing media with Eyewitness News WEHT/WTVW
Contact Us
Work For Us
Email Signup
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Virtual Home and Garden Show
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Hoosier Lottery
Community Calendar
Remarkable Woman
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Horoscopes
A Healthy You
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Emily Fife (08/09/2021)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Culler Beauty (08/09/2021)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Reitz Home Events (08/09/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (08/09/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Fix It Friday (08/06/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Shakespeare in the Park: Cymbeline (08/06/2021)
Video
Contests
Hoosier Lottery Power up your Day
3 Degree Guarantee
Pawfect Summer Selfie
Guns and Hoses 2021
Honest Abe Contest
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
Previous Contest Winners
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Tristate Deals
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Tristate Job Fair
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (08/09/2021)
Lifestyles
Posted:
Aug 9, 2021 / 11:24 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 9, 2021 / 11:24 AM CDT
Trending Stories
Coroner: Hit and run victim identified
Spencer Co. Sheriff: One dead in crash on Highway 66 near Grandview
Evansville mother sentenced to 20 years in prison for felony neglect
Video
Tri-State doctor treating COVID-19 patients with hydroxychloroquine
Video
Don Mattingly’s son Taylor bonded out of jail
Video