ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (09/08/2021)

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of August 31 had reached639,490 COVID-19-related deaths and 39.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the number of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Kentucky using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100k residents within the past week as of August 30, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100k served as a tiebreaker Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.