ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (09/17/2021)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) - Evansville football has now become a tradition for families for more than 100 years. The high flying offenses and organized Friday night events are actually something that took a long time to develop.

It was the late 1800's when the word football was first uttered in town, and as history shows the first few years were very rough.

It was only a few decades after the country was finally connected by rail, and a few decades before World War 1 that football came to Evansville.