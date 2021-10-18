ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (10/18/2021)

Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Fall Festival
Crime
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Coronavirus Watch
Tri-State COVID-19 Numbers
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Links from Eyewitness News
Hispanic Heritage Month
BestReviews
Feeding America
Washington Newsroom
Your Local Election HQ
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
The Spooky Past of Historic Newburgh
Video
Deputy Bryan Hicks moved to rehab facility, family says
Boil advisory lifted for North Park residents
German Township fire department appoints first female Fire Chief
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Home Team Friday
100 Years of Football
HTF MVP
HTF Play of the Night
HTF Off the Gridiron
HTF Countdown
Indy Blitz
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
China 2022
Top Stories
VOTE: Week 9 Home Team Friday MVP
Video
Top Stories
Castle sweeps Jasper to become all-time state leader in sectional championships
Video
VOTE: Week 9 Home Team Friday Play of the Night
Video
Home Team Friday: Bosse vs. Harrison (10/15/21)
Video
Home Team Friday: Central vs. North (10/15/21)
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
3 Degree Guarantee
Submit your school closing
Register your business, school for our weather closing alerts
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Tristate On The Go Mobile Apps
Contact Us
Work For Us
Email Signup
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Healthy Aging Tips
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Community Calendar
Hoosier Lottery
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Horoscopes
A Healthy You
BestReviews
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Monday Munch: Sarah Bruggeman (10/18/2021)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – cMoe Children’s March on Evansville (10/18/2021)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Power Swabs (10/18/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Gary Price: No. 1 Costly Mistake when Applying for Medicaid (10/18/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (10/18/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Power Swabs (10/15/2021)
Video
Contests
Straub Family Homecoming Contest
ProFootball Contest
3 Degree Guarantee
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
Previous Contest Winners
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Tristate Deals
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Tristate Job Fair
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (10/18/2021)
Lifestyles
Posted:
Oct 18, 2021 / 12:16 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 18, 2021 / 12:16 PM CDT
Trending Stories
Deputy Bryan Hicks moved to rehab facility, family says
Evansville ice cream shop holds fundraiser for Deputy Hicks
Video
German Township fire department appoints first female Fire Chief
Video
Tri-State doctor treating COVID-19 patients with hydroxychloroquine
Video
Deputies use stun gun and pepper balls to subdue suspect