ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (10/25/2021)

Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Fall Festival
Crime
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Coronavirus Watch
Tri-State COVID-19 Numbers
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Links from Eyewitness News
Hispanic Heritage Month
BestReviews
Feeding America
Washington Newsroom
Your Local Election HQ
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
US-41 reopened after fatal crash at Wolf Hills Road
Evansville man accused of attacking two people with a knife
Two sent to hospital after overnight shooting, stabbing
Get a sneak peek inside The Olde Courthouse Catacombs haunted house
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Home Team Friday
100 Years of Football
HTF MVP
HTF Play of the Night
HTF Off the Gridiron
HTF Countdown
Indy Blitz
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
China 2022
Top Stories
VOTE: Week 10 Home Team Friday MVP
Top Stories
Memorial punches ticket to 2A state championship with semi-state win
Video
Heritage Hills falls in PKs in semi-state championship
Video
VOTE NOW: Week 10 Home Team Friday Play of the Night
Video
Home Team Friday: Mt. Vernon vs. Gibson Southern (10/22/21)
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
3 Degree Guarantee
Submit your school closing
Register your business, school for our weather closing alerts
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Tristate On The Go Mobile Apps
Contact Us
Work For Us
Email Signup
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Healthy Aging Tips
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Community Calendar
Hoosier Lottery
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Horoscopes
A Healthy You
BestReviews
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Evansville Regional Economic Partnership (10/25/2021)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Author Rick Riordan talks Daughter of the Deep (10/25/2021)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – United Way Fall Campaign (10/25/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Heritage Woods of Newburgh (10/25/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Alexander Funeral Homes & Memorial Park (10/25/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (10/25/2021)
Video
Contests
Straub Family Homecoming Contest
ProFootball Contest
3 Degree Guarantee
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
Previous Contest Winners
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Tristate Deals
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Tristate Job Fair
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (10/25/2021)
Lifestyles
Posted:
Oct 25, 2021 / 12:05 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 25, 2021 / 12:05 PM CDT
Trending Stories
Check your onions again: FDA announces more recalls
Man who lived in house where alleged murder and rape occurred says he had no idea it was happening
Video
‘Flesh-eating’ STD on the rise in UK, doc warns
Two sent to hospital after overnight shooting, stabbing
Evansville man accused of attacking two people with a knife