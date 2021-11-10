ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (11/10/2021)

Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
CMA Awards
Crime
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Coronavirus Watch
Tri-State COVID-19 Numbers
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Links from Eyewitness News
BestReviews
Washington Newsroom
Your Local Election HQ
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Part of U.S. 60 West in Corydon back open after crash downed power poles
Top Stories
Man arrested in connection to Mt. Vernon double homicide
Santa mailbox will return to Newburgh
National Square Dance Convention coming to Evansville for first time
Providence Police arrest man after executing third search warrant at home in 18 months
Sports
Local Sports
Home Team Friday
100 Years of Football
HTF MVP
HTF Play of the Night
HTF Off the Gridiron
HTF Countdown
Indy Blitz
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
China 2022
Top Stories
Reports: Packers, Rodgers fined over COVID-19 protocols
Top Stories
Aces begin the season with a loss at Cincinnati
Eli McDurmon wins week #12 Home Team Friday Play of the Night
Video
Hoosiers start new era by holding off Eastern Michigan 68-62
Memorial football advances to 4A regional championship game
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
3 Degree Guarantee
Submit your school closing
Register your business, school for our weather closing alerts
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Tristate On The Go Mobile Apps
Contact Us
Work For Us
Email Signup
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Healthy Aging Tips
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Community Calendar
Hoosier Lottery
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Horoscopes
A Healthy You
BestReviews
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Marathons with Meaning (11/10/2021)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Evansville Civic Theatre Presents Gidion’s Knot (11/10/2021)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Huntingburg Christmas Stroll (11/10/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Cops Connecting with Kids BBQ Fundraiser (11/10/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – 48 Hours in the Life: The Homeless Experience Project (11/10/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (11/10/2021)
Video
Contests
Hadi Shrine Circus Giveaway
Home for the Holidays Contest
Land of Lights Contest
25 days of Giveaways!
Straub Family Homecoming Contest
ProFootball Contest
3 Degree Guarantee
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Tristate Deals
Previous Contest Winners
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Tristate Job Fair
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (11/10/2021)
Lifestyles
Posted:
Nov 10, 2021 / 12:04 PM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 10, 2021 / 12:04 PM CST
Trending Stories
Dog thrown from van expected to recover
Video
Man arrested in connection to Mt. Vernon double homicide
Video shows 15-year-old girl sucker punched during basketball game
Video
Warrick County man killed in excavator accident
Video
Providence Police arrest man after executing third search warrant at home in 18 months