ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (11/15/2021)

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Closing arguments at Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial began Monday with a prosecutor questioning whether Rittenhouse was really there to help the night he showed up in Kenosha with a rifle during a protest against racial injustice.

Prosecutor Thomas Binger told the jury that Rittenhouse had no connection to the business he said he was going to protect, he ran around with an assault rifle, and he lied about being an emergency medical technician.