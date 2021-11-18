ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (11/18/2021)

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The woman who pleaded guilty to attempted murder of a Vanderburgh County sheriff's deputy back in 2020 has been sentenced to 26 years in jail. Last month Diana Ellmers pleaded guilty to attempted murder of a sheriff's deputy.

On Sept. 25, 2020, authorities were investigating a house in the Dogtown area where they believed Diana Ellmers and Cade Kirk were hiding out. Hours earlier, the two had run away from a stolen vehicle reported stuck on railroad tracks.