ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (11/19/2021)

SAN CLEMENTE, California (KSWB) - Julia Bonin had a feeling she couldn't shake. She admits she almost let it go, but then it lingered there in her gut Thursday morning while driving to her son's middle school.

Bonin believed she'd spotted missing 3-year-old Noah Clare, teen cousin Amber, and Noah's father Jacob walking near Doheny State Park in Dana Point. The three have been a subject of a search following an Amber Alert issued Tuesday by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, which said Noah was kidnapped by his 35-year-old father.