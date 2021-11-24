ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (11/24/2021)

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Many of us will never know what it's like to be homeless. But for those who live that life, survival is a constant struggle. To help people understand, Aurora hosted its 48 Hours in the Life: The Homeless Experience.

Twelve people, including Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart, gave up their every day lives to spend 48 hours on the street and in shelters. Our photojournalist Blake Benton was also there, capturing the experience from afar.