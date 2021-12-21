ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (12/21/2021)

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) - A contract has been awarded to the Ragle, Inc./Stantec Consulting Services, Inc. design-build team for Section 1 of the I-69 Ohio River Crossing (I-69 ORX).

The design team was awarded a $158 million construction contract to focus on improvements in Henderson and extend Kentucky 425 to U.S. 60. The project will also extend I-69 by more than six miles and will come with additional interchanges.