ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (12/22/2021)

Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
36°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Crime
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Coronavirus Watch
Tri-State COVID-19 Numbers
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Links from Eyewitness News
BestReviews
Washington Newsroom
Your Local Election HQ
Remarkable Women
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Coroner identifies victim in deadly Savannah Drive shooting
Top Stories
Flames engulf Fraternal Order of the Eagles in Oakland City
Gallery
Road accident in Ohio Township; three injured
Friends and family welcome Deputy Hicks back to the Tri-State
Video
Team effort extinguishes a house fire in Fort Branch
Sports
Local Sports
Home Team Friday
100 Years of Football
HTF MVP
HTF Play of the Night
HTF Off the Gridiron
HTF Countdown
Indy Blitz
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
China 2022
Top Stories
University of Evansville game against SMU cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols
Video
Top Stories
No. 21 Kentucky-Louisville men’s game postponed by COVID
Gibson Southern senior and head coach honored at Colts game
Video
Reitz tops McCracken County to remain undefeated
Former Olympian charged with defrauding government
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
3 Degree Guarantee
Submit your school closing
Register your business, school for our weather closing alerts
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Tristate On The Go Mobile Apps
Contact Us
Work For Us
Email Signup
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Military Greetings
Healthy Aging Tips
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Community Calendar
Hoosier Lottery
Pledge of Allegiance
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Joe’s Kitchen
A Healthy You
BestReviews
Horoscopes
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Sarah Dandashy: Hospitality From Within (12/21/2021)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – American Senior Communities (12/21/2021)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Ackerman Chiropractic & Fitness Center (12/21/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (12/21/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – cMoe Happy Noon Year (12/20/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Henderson Chamber of Commerce (12/20/2021)
Video
Contests
Remarkable Women
Land of Lights Contest
Harlem Globetrotters Contest
3 Degree Guarantee
ProFootball Contest
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Tristate Deals
Previous Contest Winners
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Tristate Job Fair
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (12/22/2021)
Lifestyles
Posted:
Dec 22, 2021 / 11:14 AM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 22, 2021 / 11:14 AM CST
Trending Stories
Trading Up: Woman turns bobby pin into TN home
Video
Coroner identifies victim in deadly Savannah Drive shooting
Shooting at Savannah Drive leaves victim dead, suspect in custody; Evansville Police investigating
Video
Illinois ‘goth home’ listing draws gasps, jokes on social media
Gallery
Posey County woman sentenced for stealing from the Sheriff’s Office
Video