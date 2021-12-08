ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daisy’s Pet Playground (12/08/21)

OHIO COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) - Kentucky State Police arrested a Beaver Dam man on Tuesday after they say he sold his juvenile daughter.

According to KSP, troopers and social services launched an investigation in November after learning the man's daughter gave birth in March. Troopers say the man sold his daughter to Lucas Mateo, 20, of Beaver Dam, in August of 2020 and the juvenile has been residing with Mateo since then.