ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Deja Vu Botox Special (11/02/2021)

WARRICK CO., Ind (WEHT) The man accused of aiding in the murder of a Warrick County woman will have his day in court. Jury selection started Tuesday in the trial of Brian Baumgartner.

Baumgartner is accused of helping Anthony Wolfe, Jr. kill Valarie Ruark. Wolfe was found guilty of murder, abuse of a corpse, and obstruction of justice back in May. He was sentenced to 75 years in prison.