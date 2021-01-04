ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Downtown Henderson (01/04/20)

Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Crime
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Your Local Election HQ
Stimulus
Links from Eyewitness News
Washington Newsroom
Newsfeed Now
Baby Giraffe Cam
Top Stories
Police: man stabbed in Downtown Evansville
Top Stories
High water closes several Vanderburgh County roads
HART temporarily limiting service due to driver unavailability
Recycling piles up at Evansville nature preserve
Video
Police: Suspect steals car, flips it at Garvin Park
Sports
Local Sports
Home Team Friday MVP
Tennessee Titans
SEC Football
ACC Football
Japan 2021
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
Indy Blitz
Big 10 Sports
Video Game News
Top Stories
Here’s the schedule for this weekend’s NFL playoff games
Top Stories
NCAA announces changes to March Madness
Givance scores 22 to lead Evansville to third-straight win
Video
Titans beat Texans 41-38, win AFC South
Buzzer-beating three lifts Walsh over Kentucky Wesleyan
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
Ron’s FuNkY FrUiT
COVID
Coronavirus Watch Indiana
Coronavirus Watch Kentucky
Coronavirus Watch Illinois
COVID-19 by the numbers in the Tri-State
Indiana numbers
Kentucky numbers
Illinois numbers
Top Stories
UK ramps up inoculations with Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine
Top Stories
Indiana reports 56 more COVID-19 deaths and 3,002 infections
Top Stories
Inflatable costume named as possible source of COVID-19 outbreak at Calif. hospital
Fauci: Vaccinations are ramping up in a `glimmer of hope’
Video
29 COVID deaths in Illinois is lowest one-day total in weeks
Indiana reports 39 new COVID-19 deaths; 5,400 new cases
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Sharing media with Eyewitness News WEHT/WTVW
Stay Connected
Work For Us
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Pledge Of Allegiance
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Military Greetings
Hoosier Lottery
Community Calendar
ABC 25 Changing Frequencies
Remarkable Woman
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
A Healthy You
Medical Minute
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
Garden Guy Charlie Stocker
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Downtown Henderson (01/04/20)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Bridge’s Racial Justice Sabbath (01/04/21)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Lion Club’s 50/50 Raffle (12/31/20)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – King’s Chef Red (12/31/20)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Bedford Collab (12/31/20)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Chef Adam (12/30/20)
Video
Contests
Tristate Deals
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
Pro Football Challenge 2020
Previous Contest Winners
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Downtown Henderson (01/04/20)
Lifestyles
Posted:
Jan 4, 2021 / 11:57 AM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 4, 2021 / 11:57 AM CST
Trending Stories
Third stimulus checks: Are $2,000 checks still possible in 2021?
Weather
Welfare check in Evansville leads to felony drug arrest
Indiana man could be first American millionaire of 2021
Video
Police: homeless man attacked in Downtown Evansville