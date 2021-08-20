Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Destination Indiana
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Coronavirus Watch
Tri-State COVID-19 Numbers
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Links from Eyewitness News
Feeding America
Friday after 5
Washington Newsroom
Newsfeed Now
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
People sign a petition against mask mandate for Catholic schools
Top Stories
Former Kentucky state representative passes away from COVID
Semi in ditch closes CR 650, 250 S in Gibson County
Evansville high school football’s oldest rivalry began with a historic blow out
Video
Fans react to mask mandate at Styx concert
Video
Sports
Home Team Friday
100 Years of Football
Local Sports
Bear Blitz
Indy Blitz
Top Stories
HTF Countdown: Week #1
Video
Top Stories
North Posey hopes experience leads to championships this season
Video
Top Stories
COVID hits week #1 of the high school football schedule
Loaded Braves carrying momentum into season
Video
Madisonville-North Hopkins hopes for bounce-back season
Video
Bears offensive lineman Teven Jenkins will have back surgery Wednesday
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
Send us your weather pics and video
Ron’s FuNkY FrUiT
3 Degree Guarantee
Submit your school closing
Register your business, school for our weather closing alerts
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Tristate On The Go Mobile Apps
Sharing media with Eyewitness News WEHT/WTVW
Contact Us
Work For Us
Email Signup
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Community Calendar
Hoosier Lottery
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Horoscopes
A Healthy You
BestReviews
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Handstanding Grandma: Glute Day (08/20/2021)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Dr. Shirley Davis: Living Beyond “What If?” (08/20/2021)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – HOLA Latino Festival (08/20/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Angel Rhodes shares her new song (08/20/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (08/20/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Evansville Hearing Aid Center (08/19/2021)
Video
Contests
Hoosier Lottery Power up your Day
3 Degree Guarantee
Pawfect Summer Selfie
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
Previous Contest Winners
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Tristate Deals
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Tristate Job Fair
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Dr. Shirley Davis: Living Beyond “What If?” (08/20/2021)
Lifestyles
Posted:
Aug 20, 2021 / 12:17 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 20, 2021 / 12:17 PM CDT
Trending Stories
Former Kentucky state representative passes away from COVID
Evansville high school football’s oldest rivalry began with a historic blow out
Video
Indiana mayor starts campaign to unseat Sen. Todd Young
Video
Evansville’s “Bike Guy” upset by Area Plan Commission letter
Video
Bridge over I-465 to close Monday for replacement