ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Dueling Pianos Fundraiser (07/27/2021)

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)-- 25-year-old Khauyl Hunter and his girlfriend, 19-year-old Aisha Kinyanjui are facing neglect charges after a baby was seen with burns on its face and body. Evansville police officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of S. Kentucky Avenue for the medical emergency around 3:30 p.m. Monday. Officers met with the victim’s mother. She told the officers that she believed the burns on her 11-month-old were caused by the child’s father.

The baby was taken to a local hospital for treatment and then transferred to an Indianapolis hospital for further care. A medical examination found child had 3rd degree burns, a fractured arm, and was suffering from dehydration.