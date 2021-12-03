ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Eastland Mall: Pandora (12/03/2021)

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Thirty people between the Tri-State and Indianapolis have been arrested as part of a massive drug trafficking ring with connections to a Mexico-based drug trafficking organization.

According to court documents, Julian Green, 38, of Indianapolis was the leader of the organization that distributed large quantities of meth throughout central and southern Indiana. Green worked with Jeramey Smith, 32, of Indianapolis, and others who then distributed meth. Smith also worked with Nicholas Cabrera, 35, of Florida and Josh Wilson, 30, of Evansville to distribute meth. Both Wilson and Cabrera were federal prisoners at the time.