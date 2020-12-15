Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Crime
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Your Local Election HQ
Stimulus
Links from Eyewitness News
Washington Newsroom
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
INDOT: Pigeon Creek bridge will be replaced
Top Stories
First COVID-19 vaccines arrive in the Tri-State
Gallery
Baptist Health Madisonville expecting first COVID vaccine doses Tuesday
Firefighters responds to house fire on North First Avenue
DCSO: 1-year-old found in home with drugs, weapons
Sports
Local Sports
Home Team Friday MVP
Tennessee Titans
SEC Football
ACC Football
Japan 2021
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
Indy Blitz
Big 10 Sports
Masters Report
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
IU, Purdue call off Old Oaken Bucket Game, citing COVID-19 testing results
Top Stories
Henderson Co. pauses all winter high school sports until January
Swope poised for big senior season with Castle
Video
Old Oaken Bucket back on for Friday
Video
USI men’s basketball returns to action with win over McKendree
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Destination Weather
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
Ron’s FuNkY FrUiT
COVID
Coronavirus Watch Indiana
Coronavirus Watch Kentucky
Coronavirus Watch Illinois
COVID-19 by the numbers in the Tri-State
Top Stories
First COVID-19 vaccines arrive in the Tri-State
Gallery
Top Stories
Wild mink in Utah tests positive for SARS-CoV-2
Top Stories
First doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Chicago to be administered Tuesday
LIVE: Vice President Pence to visit Bloomington lab helping with COVID-19 vaccines
Live
Which winter sports are safest to play during COVID-19?
As US vaccinations ramp up, FDA gives positive review of Moderna’s COVID-19 shot
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Sharing media with Eyewitness News WEHT/WTVW
Stay Connected
Work For Us
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Pledge Of Allegiance
Buy Local
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Military Greetings
Hoosier Lottery
Community Calendar
ABC 25 Changing Frequencies
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
A Healthy You
Medical Minute
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
Garden Guy Charlie Stocker
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Silver Birch Living (12/15/20)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – 12 Days of Christmas (12/15/20)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Solarbron (12/15/20)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Reitz Home (12/15/20)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Emily Fife (12/15/20)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Dr. Angela Graves (12/14/20)
Video
Contests
Tristate Deals
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
Pro Football Challenge 2020
12 days of Giveaways!
Land of Lights Contest
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
Previous Contest Winners
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Emily Fife (12/15/20)
Lifestyles
Posted:
Dec 15, 2020 / 12:02 PM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 15, 2020 / 12:02 PM CST
Trending Stories
Weather
DCSO: 1-year-old found in home with drugs, weapons
The ‘Christmas Star’ will form this week. Here’s how to watch
Stimulus check update: Democrats squeezed as COVID-19 relief talks continue
WWII veteran asks for Christmas cards to cheer him up
Video