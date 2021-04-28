ABC 25 Local Lifestyles-Emily Fife in studio playing the harp

Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Crime
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Links from Eyewitness News
UE Lawsuit
Washington Newsroom
Newsfeed Now
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Warrick County Responders receive strange swatting call overnight
Top Stories
Romp Bluegrass Festival back in Owensboro, lineup of performers announced
Man arrested after police pursuit in Henderson
Not since 2004 have we seen the mass quantities of cicadas coming our way
Video
Evansville Tourism Master Plan study shared
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Big 10 Sports
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Japan 2021
Bear Blitz
Indy Blitz
Video Game News
Top Stories
The Female Field: LA Kings scout Blake Bolden becomes first woman to have signature stick
Video
Top Stories
Aaron Thompson steps down at Evansville Christian
Video
Tokyo Olympic organizers to unveil new rules including no quarantine period, daily testing for athletes
OVC Tennis Championships conclude in Evansville
Video
Back on the field: Little League makes a comeback
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
Send us your weather pics and video
Ron’s FuNkY FrUiT
Submit your school closing
Register your business, school for our weather closing alerts
COVID
Coronavirus: Then and Now
COVID Indiana stories
COVID Kentucky stories
COVID Illinois stories
COVID-19 by the numbers in the Tri-State
Indiana numbers
Kentucky numbers
Illinois numbers
Top Stories
Boy dies of COVID after parents, both vaccinated, take him to Hawaii
Top Stories
School says it won’t employ vaccinated teachers: ‘We did not follow tyrannic measures’
Public health officials announce 2,556 new cases of Coronavirus in Illinois
Baptist Health Madisonville closing mass vaccination clinic due to low demand
Video
Will I have worse COVID-19 vaccine symptoms if I’ve already had the virus?
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Tristate On The Go Mobile Apps
Sharing media with Eyewitness News WEHT/WTVW
Contact Us
Work For Us
Email Signup
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Senior Send-Off!
Virtual Home and Garden Show
Pledge Of Allegiance
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Hoosier Lottery
Community Calendar
ABC 25 Changing Frequencies
Remarkable Woman
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
Horoscopes
A Healthy You
Garden Guy Charlie Stocker
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles-Elder Law Expert Gary Price
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles-TRCI
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles-Emily Fife in studio playing the harp
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles-Swimga Sale
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles- Oscars Recap with Jim Hunter
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles- Evansville Regional Economic Partnership
Video
Contests
Straub Photography
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
Tristate Deals
Previous Contest Winners
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles-Emily Fife in studio playing the harp
Lifestyles
Posted:
Apr 28, 2021 / 04:53 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 28, 2021 / 04:53 AM CDT
Trending Stories
Former Dream Car Museum building sold, corvette comes down
Video
Evansville Tourism Master Plan study shared
Video
Warrick County Responders receive strange swatting call overnight
Cicada swarm of “biblical proportions” in coming weeks
Video
Romp Bluegrass Festival back in Owensboro, lineup of performers announced