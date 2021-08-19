ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Evansville Hearing Aid Center (08/19/2021)

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT)-- The search has been suspended for 90-year-old Jackie Leeg, who has been missing for days. Henderson County Sheriff's Deputies say Leeg has been missing since Monday afternoon. A nurse last saw him around 1:00 at his home located on KY-416 west. Authorities do not suspect foul play.

Investigators say the camouflage side by side has damage to the right side. If you have any information call the Henderson County Sheriff's office.