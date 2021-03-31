ABC 25 Local Lifestyles- Evansville Lutheran School

Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Crime
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Links from Eyewitness News
Washington Newsroom
Newsfeed Now
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
How Christmas cards played a role in this surprise homecoming
Video
Top Stories
Crews investigating cause of early morning house fire in Evansville
Video
Popular Grippo’s chips return to Walmart
Video
Body found along Ohio River in Owensboro, police say
Video
Nine-year-old riding bike collides into vehicle, ISP says
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Big 10 Sports
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Japan 2021
Bear Blitz
Indy Blitz
Video Game News
Top Stories
Apollo girls win 3rd region championship for the first time since 1997
Video
Top Stories
Global Disc Golf Tournament to be held in Tri-State
Video
Indiana introduces Mike Woodson as new basketball head coach
Officials working to keep NFL Draft safe amid coronavirus pandemic
Video
2021 NFL Draft: Here is what to expect
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
Send us your weather pics and video
Ron’s FuNkY FrUiT
Submit your school closing
Register your business, school for our weather closing alerts
COVID
Coronavirus: Then and Now
COVID Indiana stories
COVID Kentucky stories
COVID Illinois stories
COVID-19 by the numbers in the Tri-State
Indiana numbers
Kentucky numbers
Illinois numbers
Top Stories
Indiana reports 24K more Hoosiers fully vaccinated, 1,127 new positive cases
Top Stories
Pfizer: COVID-19 vaccine protects adolescents
Illinois reopening plans have been paused due to rising COVID numbers
Video
Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective in children ages 12 and up
Indiana residents 16 and older eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine
Video
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Tristate On The Go Mobile Apps
Sharing media with Eyewitness News WEHT/WTVW
Contact Us
Work For Us
Email Signup
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Pledge Of Allegiance
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Hoosier Lottery
Community Calendar
ABC 25 Changing Frequencies
Remarkable Woman
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
Horoscopes
A Healthy You
Garden Guy Charlie Stocker
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles- Owensboro Community and Technical College
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles- Castle High School Jazz Band
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles-Macaroni and cheese fundraiser by Hudd Redd Foundation
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles- Evansville Lutheran School
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles- Heritage Woods Easter Event
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles- Downtown Henderson Partnership
Video
Contests
Easter Egg Hunt
Straub Photography
Cutest Puppy Contest
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
Tristate Deals
Previous Contest Winners
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles- Evansville Lutheran School
Lifestyles
Posted:
Mar 31, 2021 / 11:38 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Mar 31, 2021 / 11:38 AM CDT
Trending Stories
7-year-old boy charged with rape in upstate New York, police say
Equifax data breach payments to begin going out to Indiana residents
Video
How Evansville businesses will proceed with Holcomb’s mask advisory
Video
Man checks neighbor’s real estate listing – spots his cat lounging on bed
Crews investigating cause of early morning house fire in Evansville
Video