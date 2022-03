Ron’s FuNkY FrUiT for Tuesday March 15

Ron’s Mild Tuesday Forecast

Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – March 14, 2022

Local natural food market closing permanently

Residents voice CenterPoint concerns to city leaders

Last day for WKY tornado survivors to apply for FEMA …

Pearl vs Harper rivalry revived nearly 30 years later

Hair discrimination act clears Kentucky House committee

Your emails might be blocked to Indiana lawmakers, …

A bill passed to reform Indiana’s juvenile justice …

Tenbarge to be re-sentenced in embezzlement case