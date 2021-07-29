ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Eviction assistance (07/29/2021)

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)-- Evansville police are investigating an accident that happened on the eastbound Lloyd, just past U.S.-41 around 4:00 AM. A man driving a moped was struck by a SUV and was taken to the hospital, according to police. The moped driver's injuries are unknow at this time.

Investigators say toxicology state kit found 27-year-old Karianne Gaser, the driver of the SUV, to be intoxicated. She was transported to the jail and arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.