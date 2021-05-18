ABC 25 Local Lifestyles- EVPL Summer Reading

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) One of Evansville's most high profile home repair projects is taking shape. The Tudela's historic home on Riverside Drive is nearly fully repaired on the outside after being hit by two cars in 2019 on two separate occasions.

"We are moving to the final stages of this construction and as you can see, the balustrade and the new columns are all in place, the balcony is functional."