ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – EVSC Foundation (11/19/2021)

ROCKPORT, Ind (WEHT) - After an eight-day jury trial, Amanda Huff was found guilty on two charges related to the death of a man on a motorized scooter.The charges were leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and causing death when operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the blood.

Huff was arrested in 2019 for being hitting Eugene Hufnagel with her car. Hufnagel was in a motorized scooter at the time. Authorities say Huff drove off after the accident.