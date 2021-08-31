ABC 25 Local Lifestyles: Fabulous Fibers

Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Coronavirus Watch
Tri-State COVID-19 Numbers
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Links from Eyewitness News
Destination Indiana
Hispanic Heritage Month
BestReviews
Feeding America
Friday after 5
Washington Newsroom
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Evansville man arrested for allegedly selling a drug that led to a death
Video
Northeast Dubois Intermediate School damaged by flood waters; e-learning day scheduled.
Video
Evansville’s Mikaela Jenkins wins gold in Paralympic Games
Video
Flash flooding shuts down Owensboro streets
Video
Sports
Home Team Friday
HTF MVP
HTF Play of the Night
HTF Off the Gridiron
HTF Countdown
100 Years of Football
Local Sports
Bear Blitz
Indy Blitz
Top Stories
Players’ decisions against vaccination ‘personal,’ but carries team ramifications
Top Stories
Indianapolis Colts acquire tackle Matt Pryor in trade with Philadelphia Eagles
Reports: Patriots release QB Cam Newton
Video
Andy Dalton looks forward to showing what he can do as the Bears’ starting QB
Video
Victoria National gets ready for return of golf fans for Korn Ferry Tour Championship
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
Send us your weather pics and video
Ron’s FuNkY FrUiT
3 Degree Guarantee
Submit your school closing
Register your business, school for our weather closing alerts
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Tristate On The Go Mobile Apps
Sharing media with Eyewitness News WEHT/WTVW
Contact Us
Work For Us
Email Signup
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Healthy Aging
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Community Calendar
Hoosier Lottery
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Horoscopes
A Healthy You
BestReviews
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles: Turpen Painting
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles: Culler Beauty (8/31/2021)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles: College Costs
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles: Fabulous Fibers
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles: Daily Dish (8/31/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles: Tik Tok chef Donnie Mays
Video
Contests
SWIRCA BrewFest Contest
ProFootball Contest
Hoosier Lottery Power up your Day
3 Degree Guarantee
Pawfect Summer Selfie
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
Previous Contest Winners
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Tristate Deals
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Tristate Job Fair
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles: Fabulous Fibers
Lifestyles
Posted:
Aug 31, 2021 / 02:54 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 31, 2021 / 02:54 PM CDT
Trending Stories
Evansville man arrested for allegedly selling a drug that led to a death
Video
Spudz-N-Stuff locations to reopen
Video
TV Schedule
Ron’s Forecast for Tuesday August 31
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles: Midlife Makeover
Video