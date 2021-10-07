ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Fall Festival: Charlie Stocker Day Give Back (10/07/2021)

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) - The Gibson County Sheriff's Office says that an arrest has been made after a woman's body was found on Lyles Station Road, north of State Road 64 on Wednesday.

According to court documents, sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the home after family members of 72-year-old Viola Clardy said they had been unable to contact her for several days. According to the documents, no one had been able to contact Clardy since the night of October 3.