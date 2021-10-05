ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Fall Festival: It Takes a Village (10/05/2021)

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) - Police have arrested a fourth person in an alleged conspiracy to sneak drugs and other contraband into the Henderson County Jail.

Deputy Jason Evans, 47, was arrested after allegedly accepting money to smuggle a package containing approximately 10 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 113 grams of tobacco into the jail back in July. Investigators say Evans agreed to call a phone number and arrange to pick up the package.